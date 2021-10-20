SRC releases updated top 1000 taxpayer list

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee released the list of the top 1000 corporate taxpayers for the 9 months of 2021.

The 1000 major taxpayers paid a total of more than 871 billion 241 million drams to the budget (733 billion 143 million to taxation bodies and 138 billion 98 million to customs bodies).

The top corporate taxpayer is Gazprom Armenia (38 billion 266 million 412 thousand drams), followed by the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine (38 billion 249 million 247 thousand drams) and the Ministry of Defense (34 billion 194 million 185 thousand drams).

Grand Tobacco is 4th with 24 billion 774 million 246 thousand drams in taxes, and the top 5 is concluded with Geopromining Gold with 16 billion 415 million 197 thousand drams.

International Masis Tabak, MTS Armenia, Teghut, CPS Oil and FLASH are included in the top 10.