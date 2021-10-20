COVID-19: Armenia confirms 2066 new cases, 28 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. 2066 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 286,303, the ministry of healthcare reports.

15,065 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 19.

704 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 256,525.

The death toll has risen to 5870 (28 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 22,670.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1238 (3 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan