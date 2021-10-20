Armenia SRC Chairman, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in customs, tax administration sectors

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan hosted US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Committee said in a news release.

The SRC Chairman introduced the Ambassador on the Committee’s agenda of reforms of the coming year, highlighting the upgrading of border customs checkpoints, the commitment of making the customs formulation procedures completely electronic, as well as the training of customs officers, etc.

Rustam Badasyan highlighted the constant support provided by the US government for the customs and tax administration sectors.

The US Ambassador expressed readiness to provide practical support for the implementation of reforms of mutual interest.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan