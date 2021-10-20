Military bus hits mines in Damascus, fatalities reported
09:44, 20 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A military bus hit two mines near the President Bridge in the Syrian capital on Wednesday, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.
According to it, the explosive devices were triggered by a terrorist. At least 13 Syrian servicemen were killed in the attack, three were wounded.
Detonation specialists who arrived at the site of the incident disarmed another mine located nearby.
