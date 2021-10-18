Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Armenia participates in CSTO Quick Reaction Forces drills

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian military servicemen are participating in the CSTO Quick Reaction Forces exercises which kicked off in Tajikistan on October 18.

A total of 500 units of military equipment and more than 4000 troops from member states are participating in the drills titled “Search 2021”, “Convoy 2021” and “Partnership 2021”.

Officers of the Armenian contingent will plan and lead the actions of the units in the joint command, the ministry of defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








