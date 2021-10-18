Armenian Parliament Speaker highlights recognition of Artsakh’s status at meeting with new French Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot.

“Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment, Alen Simonyan expressed confidence that her activity will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of the cooperation between Armenia and France”, the Parliament’s press service said in a statement.

Alen Simonyan also highlighted the multi-sectoral mutual partnership with France, adding that he is personally ready to invest all his efforts to deepen and dynamically develop those relations. In this context the role of the Armenian community in France was emphasized.

The Speaker also expressed gratitude for the numerous resolutions and calls adopted by the two chambers of the French Parliament on condemning the 2020 Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, as well as on the necessity of the recognition of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Simonyan highlighted the lasting and fair resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the recognition of the status of Artsakh based on the right to self-determination.

The meeting also touched upon the activities of the Armenian and French parliaments, which play an important role in developing and enriching the political dialogue between the two countries.

In her turn the French Ambassador thanked the Speaker of Parliament for the reception and stated that the National Assembly is a center of democracy. She expressed readiness to contribute to the deepening of the cooperation with the Armenian parliament with her future activities.

