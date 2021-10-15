Armenia Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s gross violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry issued a statement today, strongly condemning yesterday’s gross violation by the Azerbaijani armed forces of the ceasefire in Artsakh established by the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement.

The statement says:

“We strongly condemn the gross violation by the Azerbaijani armed forces of the ceasefire regime on October 14, which was established by the November 9 trilateral statement, as a result of which 6 servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh were wounded near the village of Norshen of Artsakh. The Azerbaijani side continued violating the ceasefire also today, on October 15, by opening fire at a medical ambulance of the Defense Army in the north-eastern section.

We record that this is the second serious incident of the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side within a week, as a result of which civilians and servicemen suffer.

Let us remind that on October 9 civilian Aram Tepnants was killed from a sniper fire while he was carrying out farming works near Martakert town. The respective statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry has clearly emphasized the necessity of properly investigating this crime and holding the guilty ones accountable.

We attach importance to the implementation of the necessary actions with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping forces aimed at the unconditional observance of the ceasefire regime and the prevention of such incidents in the future”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan