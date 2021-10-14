Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh – Armenian side suffers injuries

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have violated the ceasefire regime on the line of contact with the Artsakh Republic, there are wounded, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed,a dding that soon the Defense Army of Artsakh will provide official information.








