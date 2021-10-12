The visit of Prosecutor General of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia kicks off

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan, Prosecutor General of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has arrived in Armenia on a 3-day working visit. Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia Gevorg Baghdasaryan met the Iranian Prosecutor General at Zvartnots airport.

The Iranian Prosecutor General last visited Armenia 8 years ago. The visit kicked off with expanded-format negotiations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, welcoming the guest and his delegation, Artur Davtyan first thanked his counterpart for accepting the invitation and visiting Armenia despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iran is a reliable friend of Armenia, a good neighbor, our relations have a history of hundreds of years. Iran is also a very important trade partner of Armenia, we also have a very active Armenian community in Iran. Iran is home to a considerable Armenian cultural heritage, which enjoys the caring attitude of the Iranian authorities, which I was convinced of during my visit to Tehran in November, 2018.

The high level of relations between Armenia and Iran is evidenced by the numerous meetings of the leaders of our states and the multilayered nature of the issues discussed, while the cooperation between the General Prosecutor's Offices of our states is of continuous nature”, the Prosecutor General of Armenia said.

Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri thanked for the warm reception and expressed confidence that mutual visits contribute to the further deepening of cooperation between the Prosecutor’s Offices and law enforcment agencies. He stressed the significant contribution of Iranian-Armenians in the social, political and cultural life of Iran, emphasizing that due to the existing mutual trust, no serious problems arise in bilateral relations.

During the meeting issues related to the cooepration between the Prosecutor’s Offices of the two countries were discussed.