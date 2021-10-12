Armenian high-tech minister, Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation expansion opportunities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Technological Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan received Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the ministry said in a news release.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador and highlighted the centuries-old friendly relations between Armenia and Iran. He then touched upon the programs of the ministry and cooperation expansion opportunities with Iran.

Minister Khachaturyan emphasized the importance of the reliable partnering relations and stated that there is a need to clarify the future plans and contribute to the active cooperation between the business circles.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and proposed to take part in the ongoing different exhibitions aimed at further boosting the bilateral partnership.

The officials also discussed the upcoming DigiWeek-2021 event to be held in Yerevan, on the sidelines of which Digitec expo will take place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan