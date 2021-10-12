COVID-19: Armenia reports 903 new cases, 43 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 903 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 273,860, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7472 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 11.

897 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 250,055.

The death toll has risen to 5618 (43 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 16,959.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1228 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan