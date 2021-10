India’s FM Jaishankar to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be in Armenia on an official visit October 12-13.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting with FM Jaishankar in Yerevan on October 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan will also have meetings with the Indian FM.

