Armenian, Russian defense ministers hold meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan met on October 11 with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

A number of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian cooperation in defense sector, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the regional security were discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan