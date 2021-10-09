Civilian killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A civilian has been killed in Artsakh’s Martakert town as a result of Azerbaijani shooting, Lusine Avanesyan, press secretary of Artsakh’s President, informed ARMENPRESS.

"The incident took place today, October 9, at around 13:20. The citizen was doing agricultural work near Martakert, a shooting occured and unfortunately we have a case of death. According to the police, investigators are working at the scene. I would like to add that the incident is being analyzed with the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces in order to take further steps to exclude ceasefire violations and to ensure greater security opportunities in the areas near the line of contact”, Avanesyan said.