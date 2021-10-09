Nikol Pashinyan sends letter of condolences to Irakli Garibashvili

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of the collapse of a multi-storey building in Batumi, which claimed human lives. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic eof the Prime Minister, the letter runs as follows,

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please accept my deepest condolences on the tragic incident that claimed human lives in Batumi. Please convey my words of consolation and endurance to the families and loved ones of all the victims. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery”.