Zakharova speaks about tendencies of geopolitical changes in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Ensuring geopolitical stability and security in the South Caucasus is a priority for Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, commenting on the announcment of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that Tehran sees tendencies of geopolitical changes in South Caucasus.

In this context, Maria Zakharova referred to the the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran of the previous day, October 6, noting that Russia pursues a comprehensive policy, including maintaining a dialogue with all players in the region.

"Yesterday, the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran discussed the initiative to create a "3 + 3" format (Russia, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia). Our Iranian friends are positive about this initiative," Zakharova said.