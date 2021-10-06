Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

Another Armenian captive returns from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Another captive has returned from Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan told at the National Assembly.

Papikyan assured that everyone knows what measures the Armenian Government takes for returning all the captives from Azerbaijan.

‘’Now Artur Davidyan has returned, who had crossed the border of Artsakh on August 22, 2021. He is already in Armenia’’, Papikyan said, assuring that the Armenian authorities spare no efforts for returning the captives.








