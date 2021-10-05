Armenian FM received Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the South Caucasus Annika Söder on October 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Foreign Minsitry of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the role of the OSCE as a regional organization based on the concept of comprehensive and cooperation-based security. In this context, the Minister highlighted the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and his personal representative.

In the context of addressing the humanitarian issues arising from the 44-day war, the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan was particularly stressed.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that lasting peace in the region can be achieved through a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.