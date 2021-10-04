Together we can implement small but significant projects – President Sarkissian receives OIF Secretary General 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on October 4 Secretary General of the Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo and the delegation led by her.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Louise Mushikiwabo noted that following being elected head of the Organization duirng the 17th summit of the Organization of La Francophonie in Yerevan in 2018, she is glad to return to Armenia and to discuss the cooperation directions with the President of the country, as well as listen to his approaches over the development of partnership in the sidelines of the Organization of La Francophonie.

Presenting the main directions and programs of the Organization, the Secretary General emphasized that the Organization pays great attention to young people-oriented programs, trying to create different platforms and opportunities for them, as well as the development of economic cooperation between the member states in different directions and dimensions.

Welcoming Louise Mushikiwabo’s visit to Armenia, President Sarkissian touched upon the directions where it is possible to establish effective cooperation with the member states of the Organization. In particular, he noted that the 6th STARMUS International Science and Art Festival to be held in Armenia next year is a good opportunity to involve young people from the member states, to create connections between them, to promote cooperation in science and art.

According to President Sarkissian, another opportunity for cooperation may be formed around the idea of establishing a club of Little and Smart Countries. “Together we can implement small but significant projects’’, President Sarkissian said.

Taking into account the existence of Armenia's preferential economic regimes with both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union, the President said that Armenia can be interesting for business and investments of Francophone countries. The sides also spoke about the cooperation opportunities within the framework of the presidential ATOM initiative aimed at technological and scientific-technical development.

President Sarkissian also invited the representatives of the member states of the Organization to take part in the "Armenian Summit of Thought" to be held in Armenia, the main topics of which will be dedicated to global, regional geopolitics and new technologies.

Louise Mushikiwabo said that the presented directions really have a great potential for the development of cooperation.