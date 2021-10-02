Volume of investment programs in mining industry to reach about $4 bln: PM receives GeoProMining LLC representative

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received member of the Board of Directors of GeoProMining LLC Roman Trotsenko, the PM’s Office said today.

The officials discussed the upcoming investment programs by the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine.

“I would like to welcome you and first of all thank you for donating 25% of the company’s shares to the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which the 15% of the ZCMC capital has passed to the Republic of Armenia. We hope that all the agreements reached will be implemented, which is important not only for your company, but also for our economy. We believe that the implementation of the agreements will contribute to the strengthening and development of Armenia’s economy”, PM Pashinyan said.

In his turn Roman Trotsenko thanked for the constant attention to the mining industry of Armenia, where, he said, many problems have emerged over the past decades.

“We are happy for the cooperation with the Armenian government, which will allow to stabilize the situation around the Combine, carry out large-scale long-term investment programs in Armenia’s mining industry, the total volume of which will reach around 4 billion dollars. This will allow to reprocess the product, build new production units so that Armenia will produce copper, not concentrate, as well as a new nuclear power plant. As a result of these programs new jobs and opportunities will be created which will open new development paths”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that the construction of copper smelter plant will lead to new demand for electricity.

“The successful implementation of programs is very important for us, and we hope that they will give a new impetus for the implementation of the program on constructing a new nuclear power plant in Armenia. Armenia is interested in such project and will assist in its more effective implementation”, PM Pashinyan said.

He expressed confidence that this donation to the government will contribute to the expansion of the public-private partnership and the further effective operation of the Combine.

The officials also highlighted the implementation of programs on time and agreed to cooperate actively on this direction.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan