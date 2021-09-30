Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus delivers credentials to President Lukashenko

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan delivered credentials to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, ARMENPRESS reports, BelTa agency wrote.

Lukashenko said the two countries are linked by traditional friendly relations, a shared history and close interpersonal ties. "Our countries are actively cooperating within the framework of integration structures, mostly acting from a common position," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader, however, noted that the significant potential of bilateral cooperation has not yet been fully realized. He assured that Belarus is open to proposals for further development of strong relations with Armenia in all spheres.