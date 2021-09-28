Armenia’s CB President participates in online int’l research conference hosted by Philippines Central Bank

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan participated in an online international research conference organized by the Central Bank of the Philippines on September 27, the CBA said.

The conference titled “Shifting Gears, Changing Lanes: Central Banking in a Post-Covid Economic World” touched upon the enduring impact of COVID-19, new monetary policy era for emerging markets, forecasting future crises, and payment innovation, financial inclusion and financial stability risks.

The Armenian Central Bank President delivered speech on topic of new monetary policy era for emerging markets.

The conference was attended by top officials from central banks in Asia, Europe and the US.

