Garnik Cholakyan, 19, becomes weightlifting champion of Europe
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The European Under-20 and Under-23 Weightlifting Championships have started in Rovaniemi, Finland. Garnik Cholakyan became the European Under-20 Weightlifting Champion.
ARMENPRESS reports the 19-year-old weightlifter representing Armenia won the gold medal in the weight category up to 55 kg, lifting 230 kg (100 + 130) and defeating two Turkish rivals.
