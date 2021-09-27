Armenia’s economic activity index grows 4.9% in eight months

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index in Armenia has increased by 4.9% in January-August 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, the Statistical Committee said in a statement.

The industrial production volume increased by 1% in that period, and the construction volume by 7.3%.

The growth in the trade turnover comprised 7.1%, and the volume of services (without trade) increased by 5.3%.

The consumer price index grew by 6.4%, the index of industrial production prices – 9.8%, however, the electricity production volume decreased by 1.5%.

12.7% growth was registered in the external trade turnover volumes in January-August this year. The export from Armenia grew by 21.8% and the import by 7.7%.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan