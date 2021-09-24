Artsakh to hold moment of silence on Sep 27 in memory of 2020 War victims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A moment of silence will be held across the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, at 11:00, in memory of the victims of the 2020 War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office reports.

The decision was made by the respective state commission of Artsakh.

On the same day, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church will hold a mass in all churches of the Republic at 10:30.

