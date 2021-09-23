Armenian Prosecutor General highlights return of Armenian POWs in a meeting with Russian, Azerbaijani counterparts

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the sitting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev took place, during which Artur Davtyan stressed the need to return the Armenian citizens detained in Azerbaijan, which is envisaged in point 8 of the trilateral declaration on the ceasefire signed on November 9, 2020, which can be a strong impetus for the establishment of preconditions for peace in the region, further possible cooperation, security, and trust between the parties.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the parties stressed the importance of the trilateral meeting, especially in terms of contributing to the efforts aimed at establishing stability, legitimacy in the region and in Artsakh, the normal life of the people of Artsakh, and security in Artsakh.

The parties also appreciated the joint efforts in the process of searching missing persons and servicemen and the exchange of information between the sides for other goals, and stressed the need to continue this work.

A general readiness was expressed to preserve the agreement on exchanging information about various incidents and violations of the law on the Armenia-Azerbaijan contact line and at communication routes, reserving the representatives of the Russian Prosecutor’s Office in Artsakh the role of a broker.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia conveyed the readiness of the Armenian side to ensure the establishment of lasting peace in the region, to apply a bilateral mechanism for recording violations and clarifying their circumstances aimed at avoiding escalation.