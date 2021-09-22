Parliamentary committee on defense and security sets up working group for Syunik border situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Defense and Security Affairs committee of parliament is setting up a working group on the border situation in Syunik province, the committee’s chair Andranik Kocharyan said during a meeting in response to opposition Hayastan MP Artur Ghazinyan’s offer to do so.

“The working group is being formed for next week. Committee member Armen Khachatryan is now in Syunik regarding organizational matters,” Kocharyan said.

Earlier a similar proposal was made by opposition Pativ Unem MP Tigran Abrahamyan, who had said that the committee should form a task force to get acquainted with the border situation and give accurate assessments.

