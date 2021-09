PM Pashinyan honors fallen heroes at Yerablur military cemetery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and other government officials, visited the Yerablur military cemetery on the occasion of Independence Day to pay tribute to the fallen troops.

PM Pashinyan laid flowers on the graves of prime minister Vazgen Sargsyan, military commander Andranik Ozanyan, and a wreath at the memorial honoring fallen heroes, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan