COVID-19: Armenia reports 494 new cases, 18 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 494 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 254,436, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4537 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 20.

390 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 236,968.

The death toll has risen to 5161 (18 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 11,114.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1193.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan