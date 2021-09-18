COVID-19: Georgia reports 52 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 1997 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia in one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 593,763, reports Armenpress.

1232 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 558,042.

The death toll has risen to 8498 (52 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan