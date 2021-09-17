Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Armenian special forces conduct large scale exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of large-scale military exercises of the special units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, on September 17, offensive operations were carried out by intelligence groups.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, personnel destroyed the conditional enemy's firing positions and objects of significant importance, causing great losses of manpower, passing behind the enemy, created favorable conditions for the operations  of other units.








