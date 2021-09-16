Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 764 new cases, 19 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 764 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 251,323, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The total number of recoveries reached 234,416 (506 in the last 24 hours).

6049 tests were administered.

19 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5075. This number, however, doesn’t include the deaths of 1183 other people (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who succumbed to co-morbidities.

As of September 16, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 10,649.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan