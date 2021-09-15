Russian deputy FM, ICRC President discuss NK humanitarian problems

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin and President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer held a meeting in Geneva on September 14, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

“The detailed discussion of the current humanitarian agenda in Afghanistan, Syria, Nagorno Karabakh and other regions continued during the meeting. In this context the practical aspects of strengthening the partnership between Russia and the ICRC have been considered”, the ministry’s statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan