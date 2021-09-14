Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 657 new cases, 16 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 657 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 249,803, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

5067 tests were administered.

16 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5034. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1180 others (5 in the last 24 hours) infected with coronavirus who died from comorbidities.

416 persons recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 233,521.

As of September 14, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 10,068.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan