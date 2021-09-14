Active duty reservist killed in fatal accident, says defense ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. An active duty reservist of the Armenian Armed Forces died after suffering “according to preliminary information a fatal gunshot wound as a result of violation of the rules of organizing combat service”, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

It said the incident took place around 22:00, September 13 in a military outpost at the south-eastern direction.

The victim is Sergeant Mkrtich Hovakimyan (born 1978).

“An investigation is underway to fully determine the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said and conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the Sergeant.

