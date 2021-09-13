Armenian FM, EU Special Representative discuss regional security

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, the foreign ministry reports.

The Armenian FM and the EU Special Representative discussed issues relating to regional security.

They emphasized the necessity for the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. The Armenian FM stated that the observation of the ceasefire regime, the quick and unconditional return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, as well as the refusal from anti-Armenian and militaristic rhetoric are important for the establishment of regional stability and security.

FM Ararat Mirzoyan said the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani troops in the sovereign territory of Armenia, the conduct of military exercises in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone undermine the de-escalation efforts in the region.

The meeting sides also exchanged views on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda.

