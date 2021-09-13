Armenia interested in expanding and deepening cooperation with Slovakia – ministry of economy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok is arriving in Armenia on an official visit.

The visit aims at further developing and deepening the bilateral relations and giving them a new quality.

In a statement Armenia’s ministry of economy said that Slovakia is one of Armenia’s key partners in Europe, adding that Armenia is interested in expanding and deepening the cooperation with Slovakia in political, commercial, cultural and all other areas of mutual interest, both within bilateral and multilateral formats.

The diplomatic relations between Armenia and Slovakia were established on January 14, 1993.

In 2019 Slovakia decided to open a resident embassy in Yerevan, the opening of which took place on February 24, 2020.

In 2020 the external trade turnover between Armenia and Slovakia comprised 17,669.0 thousand dollars.

On November 30, 2004, the Parliament of Slovakia adopted a resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

