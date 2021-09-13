Armenian President receives outgoing German Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador of Germany Michael Johannes Banzhaf on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, the Presidential Office reports.

During the meeting the Armenian President thanked the German Ambassador for his contributions to the deepening of the bilateral ties and the strengthening of the friendship between the two countries and peoples. He noted that at this period it was important for Armenia to get acquainted with the experience of Germany as a young parliamentary republic. Mr. Sarkissian thanked for the support and cooperation in the exchange of experience.

In his turn the German Ambassador stated that he will remain Armenia’s good friend and will try to contribute to the development of the ties between the two countries as much as possible.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan