President of Artsakh holds expanded consultation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh convened a working consultation on September 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting, the issues related to granting the status of a participant of the defense of Artsakh during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 were discussed.

Samvel Shahramanyan, Chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission in charge for the above-mentioned issues, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, made a report on the work done.

President Harutyunyan instructed the responsible bodies to clarify the approaches and procedures for granting the status, excluding unfair decisions.