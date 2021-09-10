Artsakh builds new residential district in Askeran for IDPs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Aygestan and Noragyugh communities of Askeran region where the construction of new homes intended for internally displaced persons is underway.

The new districts will comprise 550 houses for the residents who were displaced from the Azokh and Drakhtik communities of Hadrut, Karin Tak of Shushi, and Avetaranots of Askeran as a result of the 2020 war.

The first houses will be ready in 2022, but the construction will be entirely completed in 2023, the presidency said.

The construction is financed jointly by the governments of Artsakh and Armenia.

President Harutyunyan underscored that his government is focused on solving the housing issue of all IDPs.

