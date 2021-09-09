Defense minister holds meeting with families of missing servicemen

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan today received the parents and relatives of the servicemen and volunteers who went missing during the 2020 Artsakh War, the ministry reports.

The minister listened to the concerns and proposals of the families of missing servicemen, and answered to their questions, stating that the search operations still continue. He also taken into account the information provided by the parents of missing soldiers.

Arshak Karapetyan assured that all efforts are made to reveal the fate of all missing servicemen.

The minister tasked the responsible officials to examine the issues raised by the parents of the soldiers and report the details.

The defense minister also stated that such meetings will be held on a regular basis, assuring that the issue is under his direct attention.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan