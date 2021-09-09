Artsakh reports 2 daily COVID-19 cases
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said today.
59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 8.
Currently, 23 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 4 of them are in serious condition.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 12:30 Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day
- 11:45 Artsakh reports 2 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:41 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 587 new cases, 14 deaths
- 11:39 Armenian PM offers condolences to Russian President over death of emergencies minister
- 10:34 Construction workers in Armenian town discover tombs containing ancient relics
- 10:12 Pashinyan to visit city of Batumi in Georgia
- 08:59 European Stocks - 08-09-21
- 08:56 US stocks down - 08-09-21
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-09-21
- 08:53 Oil Prices Up - 08-09-21
- 09.08-21:00 All persons kept in detention in Azerbaijan must be immediately released – Marshal of Polish Senate
- 09.08-20:30 Armenian PM, Georgian President discuss prospects for Armenian-Georgian cooperation
- 09.08-20:02 Agenda of opening peace era in the region the core of the discussion between the Prime Ministers of Armenia, Georgia
- 09.08-19:38 Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss issues related to agreement on creating ''Persian Gulf-Black Sea'' corridor
- 09.08-19:20 Iranian Copper smelting plant examines investment opportunities in Armenia
- 09.08-18:50 Putin presents to President of the European Council implementation process of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh
- 09.08-18:35 Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss transit opportunities of the two countries
- 09.08-18:10 Armenian, Georgian PMs express readiness to boost trade turnover
- 09.08-17:45 Armenian PM meets Georgian President in Tbilisi
- 09.08-17:08 Armenia’s stability in political and economic areas very important for Georgia – PM Garibashvili
- 09.08-16:55 PM Pashinyan pays homage at Heroes Square in Tbilisi
- 09.08-16:42 Georgian PM says challenge of Artsakh war could transform into new opportunity for Armenia
- 09.08-16:39 Armenian-Georgian high-level talks completed in Tbilisi
- 09.08-15:20 Effective cooperation established between Armenian and Georgian governments – Pashinyan tells Garibashvili
- 09.08-14:53 Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life
11:44, 09.04.2021
Viewed 3261 times Deputy head of mission of Northern Macedonia to OSCE wanted by Armenia arrested in Serbia
20:44, 09.03.2021
Viewed 2278 times Russian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement about ceasefire violation committed by the Armenian side
08:52, 09.07.2021
Viewed 2159 times Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst
16:55, 09.04.2021
Viewed 2131 times Azerbaijani MFA sends complaint letter to Russia for using ''Republic of Nagorno Karabakh'' term in an official website
16:35, 09.03.2021
Viewed 1769 times ‘Ball is in Turkey’s court, it must take actions without expecting anything from Armenia’ – Agos daily’s Estukian