Armenian PM, Georgian President discuss prospects for Armenian-Georgian cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Georgia continues.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan visited Heroes Square of Tbilisi and paid homage accompanied by the Guard of Honor, placing a wreath at the eternal fire.

Afterwards, a meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili took place.

Salome Zourabichvili welcomed Nikol Pashinyan at the presidential residency and highlighted the official visit of the Armenian PM to Georgia, which shows the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and the readiness to develop multidimensional cooperation. .

The Prime Minister thanked the President of Georgia for the warm reception and noted that he is glad to meet with her again. According to Nikol Pashinyan, relations with Georgia are of great importance for Armenia both in the context of strengthening bilateral friendship and ensuring regional stability.

The interlocutors exchanged views on strengthening the Armenian-Georgian political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening humanitarian ties. The issue of regional stability and security was touched upon. The President of Georgia and the Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully.

In the evening, in honor of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, an official dinner reception will be held on behalf of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.