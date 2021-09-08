Armenia’s stability in political and economic areas very important for Georgia – PM Garibashvili

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili discussed the regional cooperation and a number of other issues during their meeting today in Tbilisi.

At the press conference after the meeting, the Georgian PM said that the stability of Armenia in both political and economic areas is very important for Georgia.

“This is directly linked with the stability of our country. Respectively, our regional goals are three – peace, stability and welfare. Georgia has always supported peaceful cooperation and coexistence in the South Caucasus, we have proved this with our work some times before. Several months ago, we have achieved success with the leaders of the three countries – Georgia and especially with my mediation, with the direct participation of Mr. Prime Minister, as well as with the efforts of the Azerbaijani President. It was connected with the return of the Armenian captives and the handover of key documents, the maps, to Azerbaijan. This successful precedent gives us an opportunity for optimism. I once again reiterated my readiness to the Prime Minister that Georgia will continue to play the role of the active mediator in order to restore trust which is very important”, the Georgian PM said.

He noted that Georgia is ready to discuss new cooperation ideas and projects.

At their meeting the Armenian and Georgian PMs have also discussed issues connected with economy, trade, transport and communication, as well as talked about Pashinyan’s large-scale programs.

“We have also talked about the fields of tourism, energy and culture with the Armenian Prime Minister. These are the issues which we discussed and share completely the same visions over it. I want to state that our country has an interesting transit potential, which we have also discussed. This potential must be used fully”, he stated.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on September 8 on an official visit.

