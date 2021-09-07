Prime Minister Pashinyan to visit Georgia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Georgia on September 8 on a two-day official visit, his office said.

The Armenian PM will have meetings with President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

After holding high-level negotiations, Prime Minister Pashinyan and Prime Minister Garibashvili will deliver statements to the press.

As part of the visit, PM Pashinyan will pay homage at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan