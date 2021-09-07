Iraqi President highlights expansion of diplomatic presence of Armenia in the country

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On September 6, on the occasion of the completion of the diplomatic mission, Ambassador of the Republic Armenia to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan met with President of Iraq Barham Saleh, the Armenian Embassy in Iraq reports.

During the meeting, President Saleh thanked Ambassador Poladyan for the effective work done within the framework of the development of bilateral relations noting the expansion of diplomatic presence of Armenia in Iraq, the activation of economic, cultural programs and initiatives. During the meeting President Saleh conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the leadership of Armenia.

Ambassador Poladyuan thanked President Saleh for the warm welcome and words of appreciation highlighting the active support of Iraqi authorities and President Saleh personally in the implementation of various programs and initiatives of the Armenian Embassy in Iraq.