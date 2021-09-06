China supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity – FM Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to Armenia Fan Yong on September 6. During the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Minister presented the provocative actions carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The Chinese Ambassador noted that the Chinese side supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Fan Yong referred to the centuries-old Armenian-Chinese friendly relations and reaffirmed the readiness of both countries to make joint steps for the development of the partnership based on mutual respect and trust.

In the context of the comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Minister Mirzoyan highlighted China's position. Ambassador Yong said that China supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which will contribute to the stability of the entire region.

The interlocutors referred to the cooperation between the countries on multilateral platforms, highlighting the idea of combining the Eurasian Economic Union and "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Fan Yong referred to the measures taken to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Minister Mirzoyan thanked China for its support in the fight against the pandemic.

The parties also recorded with satisfaction the increasing rates of bilateral trade.