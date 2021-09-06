PM Pashinyan, Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discuss ways for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev. His visit to Yerevan is of cognitive nature, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors discussed the ways of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in that context emphasizing the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' format.