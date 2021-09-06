Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament departs for Vienna on three-day working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and his delegation departed for Austria on a three-day working visit to take part in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Vienna, the Parliament said today.

The Conference will officially launch on September 7 in a format of panel discussions.

The topics will relate to the issues of the parliaments, human rights and their full exercise, COVID-19 pandemic, etc.

Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan will deliver remarks at the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, presenting the study about the rights and needs of those affected from terrorism.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan