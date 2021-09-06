Netherlands to assist Armenia in judicial reforms: Ambassador, Justice Minister hold meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Kingdom of the Netherlands is ready to assist Armenia in its ongoing reforms in the judiciary, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers said at the meeting with Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan.

The justice ministry reports that Karen Andreasyan and Nico Schermers discussed the cooperation between the two countries during their meeting.

The Ambassador was interested in the ministry’s priorities and stated that the Netherlands is open to all proposals.

The minister presented the five big wishes connected with the justice field, directed for the reforms of Constitution, correctional and probation systems, digitization of judicial system, etc.

He stated that all these are big areas, and the reforms in these fields without the support of international partners would be difficult.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation in a number of directions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan